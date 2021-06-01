Adoption of revised social studies standards by the state Board of Education has provoked a passionate debate throughout North Carolina that has often produced polemical statements rather than reasoned discourse.
The revised standards provide guidance for teaching and thinking analytically about historical content. Central for the study of any historical subject is the asking of fundamental questions. Historians addressing, for example, the development of American national identity ask: Who are we as a nation? How did we come to be one? How did the nation develop over time? What is it today? And, how will its past shape its future?
Evaluating possible responses to such questions requires teachers and students to engage actively in a process of historical analysis.
Historical study involves the collection, investigation, critical evaluation and interpretation of the evidence from the past. The story of the American nation and its identity must therefore include: Indigenous peoples, European explorers, colonizers, forcibly imported slaves, immigrants, heroes and scoundrels, elites and the common people, women and men, rich and poor, the advantaged as well as the disadvantaged, to mention but a few groupings.
Achievements of all peoples from the past deserve celebration, yet their shortcomings must not be omitted. The ideals expressed in America’s founding documents and the ensuing struggle to realize them in practice offer accordingly an opportunity for analysis and discussion by all students of history. Such thinking is encouraged by the revised standards.
The revised Social Studies Standards are put forth as guidelines, leaving individual school systems to develop an appropriate curriculum. As Dr. Bob Grimesey promises, the process in Moore County will be transparent and materials will be posted online. We should take our local school professionals at their word and look forward to a reasoned and civil discussion of their proposed curriculum.
Robert W. Brown, UNCP Professor Emeritus of History
Southern Pines
