I agree with the recent column (“The Real Question Rentals…”), which focused on the decrease in quality of life in the residential areas of Pinehurst as a result of short term rentals.
I also think we should be examining the claims that replacing the retired population with short-term vacationers will result in financial prosperity. At the current rate of turnover from residence to rental and with the loss of quality of life in the “residential” areas, one can expect that the retired population will eventually be greatly reduced or replaced by vacationers.
I haven’t heard anyone exploring the consequences of this. What will happen to the hospital, many physicians, dentists and physical therapists when the retired population is replaced by people on a golf vacation?
When people retire here, they frequently invest a great deal of money refurbishing their dream home. Rentals need only supply the bare minimum.
What happens to contractors and associated vendors when the demand for high-value renovation is gone? How many vacationers buy cars, TVs, the latest appliances and furniture? What happens to the golf courses when the hardy winter residents are gone? Indeed, when there is no grandma and grandpa to visit, who is going to gamble on North Carolina’s winter weather when Florida is a much safer bet?
The off-season could become substantially leaner for all businesses in town. Unregulated, overly optimistic real estate deals led to the horrible financial disaster of 2007-2008. Perhaps we should be more cautious before we take the counsel of real estate investors.
Alan Torppa
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
