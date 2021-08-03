In response to Nick Lasala’s concerns in his letter “Health Order Hypocrisy,” his most important false statement is, “The vaccine does not eradicate the virus from the planet.”
Here are three of the most well known viruses that are gone: smallpox, malaria, and polio. These viruses were eliminated through comprehensive, worldwide immunization programs.
It is the very thing you are arguing against. Viruses don’t have opinions or political parties. They are just organisms that like to exist at our expense. Let’s do everything we can to stop them.
Betsey Mitchell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
