For months, drivers have been distracted by large, Orwellian nanny-state signs from the Moore County Health Department along major thoroughfares.

First, they urged us “not to wait, but vaccinate.” Now the signs are telling us about birth control, a poorly veiled promotion of infanticide following strongly supported legislation in our country aimed to protect the innocent from abortions.

(6) comments

Sally Larson

Kent, birth control works by preventing ovulation, so no egg is fertilized. Again, you make assumptions based on incomplete or incorrect information.

Report Add Reply
Stephen Woodward

The interim director’s interim is becoming interminable. As for the vaccine messaging, lest we forget, the Covid experimental, un-trialed jabs never were vaccines and have imposed untold side effects far worse than a Covid infection.

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

No more than the flu vaccination. What a drama queen spreading false information.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Again, Steve you are wrong. Get off of those far right misinformation sites you frequent.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Tamara Vigne

Kent, if you agreed with the message on the signs, you’d have no complaints about wasting money, or the signs being an embarrassment and insult. Furthermore, birth control is not infanticide. Your comments are ridiculous.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Kent, you never cease to amaze me with your messages of hate and disinformation.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days