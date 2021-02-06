I am a registered Republican, always have been, always will be and would never vote for a Democrat under any circumstance.
Second, let me say that I abhor the recent violence against the Capitol.
I am calling on my Republican members of Congress to get off their duff and stand up to Nancy Pelosi, get in her face and tell her enough is enough. She has done more to destroy this country than I can ever remember, during my 80 years. Her actions continue to pull our country further apart.
After that Wednesday, when the idiots attacked the U.S. Capitol — and that is just what they are, idiots in a shameful display of violence — Pelosi began her usual babbling wanting to start firing people, some of whom should be, invoking the 25th Amendment and impeaching the president.
The president only had a few more days in office, so what was the purpose except to further divide our country?
Joe Biden is now president, and I accept that. I pray that Biden will be true to his word and begin healing this country. As a former history and civics teacher, I would tell my students that history would show that every great nation that has risen has eventually fallen. I sincerely hope that we are not heading down that path.
Tony Robertson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
