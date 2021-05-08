At their May 3 meeting, Board of Education members took a higher road and did not make additional comments regarding Mr. Levy’s comparison of school presentation videos to Nazi propaganda.
While that may be noble, Mr. Levy continues to denigrate our schools and further the Nazi rhetoric on his Facebook page. Mr. Levy asserts our schools are Nazi Germany in the 21st century for enforcing the mask mandate, or at least, he agrees with that assertion made on his page by the Moore County GOP spokesman, Steve Woodward.
Board meetings have devolved into the “Bob Levy Show.” Why his fellow board members refuse to ask him to stop using politically charged buzz words or demand that he stop using his position on the board as a pulpit for preaching his own personal political opinions is puzzling.
Despite Mr. Levy’s claims of being a teacher, he has never unpacked a lesson or developed and implemented lesson plans in MCS. He has not had to differentiate a lesson based on student achievement. He is not a subject matter expert on curriculum development. His policy proposals have made it quite evident that he has little understanding of the work that is done by our trusted educators. Educators are professionals capable of upholding academic principles and worthy of being granted academic freedom.
Mr. Levy’s habit of hijacking every agenda item to push forth his own political views is getting old. He openly states that he does not represent the superintendent or the schools. He claims he represents voters and taxpayers. He does not represent me, my values, or my views.
School boards are designed to be non-partisan. It’s time we take back our schools and insist that elected officials stop turning our schools into the latest political battlefield for the latest culture war.
Alexa Roberts
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.