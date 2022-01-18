Whatever the price is for Mr. Biden’s infrastructure program that we all need, I guarantee it is not paid for.
I do not know too many countries who have that sort of dough, save the Saudis or another one of those oil kingdoms. The USA does not after squandering a trillion or more spent in Afghanistan, for what that was worth.
A simple way to gain some green for funding the program is to stop giving money to the oil companies in tax subsidies etc.
Gas prices are at a premium and you as taxpayers are basically giving the oil elite $20.5 billion a year.
So this wasted money can go to a useful source. If you lose money searching for oil, then find another career on someone else’s dime.
Jonathan Paris, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
