I am appalled that The Pilot would print the Nick Lasala column which proposed herd immunity as a better way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let me tell you about herd immunity. First, it is proposed by the doctor appointed to lead the US Covid Response Team. He is not a specialist in the field. He is a radiologist. He reads x-rays and MRIs and writes reports. He does not treat patients, he doesn’t have contact with patients. He has zero experience in dealing with infection.
With 330 million Americans currently being infected at a rate of over 100,000 per day, if we do nothing, we might reach “herd immunity” in six years.
Hospitals are running out of room. At this rate, people will be dying in the street waiting for their emergency room to have a vacancy. Already some hospitals are turning patients away.
Lasala, who admits he is not a health care worker, says he can “read the literature” but obviously he is not reading what is printed by people who are actually dealing with COVID. Spread COVID but “protect the vulnerable.” How do you protect all the senior citizens who are healthy, working, taking care of family, friends, community? How would you protect our communities of color, those living in poverty, the homeless where infection and death rates are higher? I presume he does not mean he will protect them by wearing a mask when he buys his groceries.
As for me, I am going to reject the inane proposals of the radiologist and listen instead to the experts, the scientists who study infections, diseases and the epidemiologists who have learned how to contain outbreaks.
We all can do something, but we have to stand up against those voices who call for us to do nothing.
Galen Miller
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.