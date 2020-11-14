The Pilot’s recent editorial related to the new Aberdeen Elementary being a goal of the school board to be torn down is silly. The reporter called me the other day and asked me about that. In no way did I say tear the building down.
Let’s talk about (McDeeds Creek Elementary Principal) Molly Capps for a moment. First, I can’t believe that you think that it is OK that Dr. Capps’ contract was renewed. A principal was operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with children, crashed and was knocked out. You mentioned the principal was shamed in the article. She should be embarrassed about the decisions she made. I’m sure I would be too if I were standing in her shoes.
I understand you may be a little disgruntled toward the newly elected candidates for, well, you know why. I would add that it is irresponsible to post your opinions to be taken as fact.
For the 2019 school year, it was reported that there were 5 “D” rated schools: Aberdeen Elementary; Aberdeen Primary; Elise Middle; Robbins Elementary and Southern Middle.
Please know that I do acknowledge teachers and their hard work and dedication. You and I talked about that when I went to The Pilot to be interviewed. What you are doing is putting angst and anxiety nonsense out there to frighten teachers and concerned citizens.
You need to understand that just because you can write about anything you want, sometimes, it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself, especially when we are all in it for the betterment of MCS. The overwhelming support from the public is a testament to the trust that has been given to us. Stop being irresponsible and emotional in your words.
Philip Holmes
Pinebluff
Editor’s Note: Holmes is Moore County Schools Board of Education member-elect for District 5.
