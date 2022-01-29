One issue that is impacting our communities is the growth and management of short-term rentals (STR). With Pinehurst chosen to host the U.S. Open in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047, the growth is expected to increase.
Since the popularity of rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO came on the scene, many communities have worked hard to produce reasonable rules and regulations that strike the delicate balance of allowing rentals in ways that keep all property owners in mind. However, special interest groups are advocating to open up the floodgates to short-term rentals in our communities and turn our neighborhoods into a series of mini hotels with no regulations and concerns for our neighborhood safety, health, sanitation and more.
Some of these efforts strip away the ability of local government(s) to manage rentals in their communities such as House Bills 829 and 911.
These legislative actions are not only occurring in North Carolina, but also in other states, too.
Local officials are the decision makers closest to the people. Local leaders are best situated to maintain the delicate balance between residential and commercial uses, between residents and investment property owners, and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors.
We need to speak up and out to ensure that local decisions are kept local and should let our state representatives, legislators, and council members know where we stand on this issue to ensure that our communities are protected and preserved.
Brenda Xeroteres, Pinehurst
