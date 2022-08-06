All Moore County thinks about is “grow, grow, grow.” I did not move to Moore County and Carthage to live in a big city.
It seems that the county fathers have decided that the only way to get more taxes is to build more homes so that they can raise the taxes on the rest of us.
I do not want to live in a city like Fayetteville. I moved from there so that I could live in a small town. It is getting so that I cannot get out of our road due to traffic running 70 or 80 miles an hour on Glendon Carthage Road.
Now they want to build 53 homes on Union Church Road. Then we will have to put up with people pulling their cars out on Union Church Road without looking for oncoming traffic. I had enough of that in Fayetteville.
Please leave Moore County a nice place to live.
Ira Z. Klingenmeyer
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
