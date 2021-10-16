Regarding concerns that removing statues that commemorate Civil War figures and dishonorable points of view will cause history to be “lost,” statues aren’t erected to teach history. They are erected to honor those people and the ideals they represent. America doesn’t — and shouldn’t — honor those views any longer.
History will not be lost. It will still be taught. Children will learn it in school, from a book, the internet or by watching The History Channel. The misguided stories one’s granddaddy passes down from the Lost Cause may eventually disappear in light of more accurate information.
People like Robert E. Lee will still be talked about and will not be forgotten. Neither will Hitler, Tojo or bin Laden. Their stories will always be taught.
The difference is, we won’t erect statues to honor them.
Rick Gagliardo
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
