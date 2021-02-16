I hope President Biden understands he has to do more than speak in a slow monotone and folksy manner to create unity.
I also hope he will not brag about Sen. Romney and the like, as if they were the leaders for the Republican voter base. That makes folks like me less trusting and more suspicious.
The path to unity is paved with brush, rocks, pits, snakes and jackals. Why? For the past four years, I have been called a white supremacist, racist, deplorable, unpatriotic, a Nazi fascist, gangster, xenophobic, Red Army sympathizer, traitor, fear monger, a “that’s not who we are” person.
All this because: I voted for a president who has done more for the average American than any other president in my lifetime; for voting for an authentic leader in an inauthentic world; a pragmatist not an ideologue; a hard liner against our enemies; one with a clear vision who hasn’t played by the Washington rules; who is for honoring the men and women in blue; for wanting border protection against illegals; for protecting the unborn and freedom of religion; for promoting free enterprise; and for bearing four years of abuse by a Democratic Party and media who created non existing issues.
We are 74 million strong Americans who are sick and tired of being called names. We want the same respect that they want, we want them to compromise on the major issues.
To create unity, I suggest President Biden and his party to stop name calling, appoint a really impartial committee to see what really happened at the recent Capitol events and start to compromise with the GOP on major issues. That would be a good start.
Felice Schillaci
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
