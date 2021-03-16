I totally agree with the ideas of Freedom Matters NC. Americans are not a people to take orders and blindly follow anyone and their directions. We are free-spirited.
This all has to stop. We went from the best economy in 50 years to shutting down businesses, taking children out of school, and making people so fearful of each other. Look at the closed businesses in our own community. How many more does The Pilot want to see?
What about our children? The O’Neal School has been in session since last August with no problems. We all need to stand up. Americans are not sheep.
Pauline Bruno
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
