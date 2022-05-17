Over the past two years, the environment in meetings of the Moore County Schools and Board of Education has been disturbing. There is an organized group both within our community and outsiders that are attacking our public schools, spreading false information about the failing of our public education system.

They attacked school safety processes, the curriculum, attacked our teachers, students and board members. What completely shocked me was the lack of support for the core-basic purpose of public schools, which is to provide an education for all children with no strings attached.

Why would anyone say aloud in a large public meeting that our public schools are “failing our children” when it is simply not true? Why would anyone not support Moore County Schools?

The actual agenda behind these false statements is a dollar sign and the attempt to privatize educational services. These attempts to cause doubt and disillusionment in our public schools and teachers is based on absolute misinformation.

Corporations will profit the most from the collapse of pub-
lic schools, not taxpayers and certainly not the average family. Our county, state and country will suffer, as our public schools are the foundation of our society providing a free and sound education for all children supported by taxpaying citizens.

It is also extremely essential we protect the separation of church and state to protect our religious freedoms from government influence. When we support all children by providing a sound and basic public education, we pre

pare them for a better future to compete in a global marketplace and achieve their “American Dream.”

I encourage all families, individuals, our public school teachers and employees, our government leaders and community to contradict the false propaganda and stand up for public schools.

Martha Viall

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days