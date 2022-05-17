Over the past two years, the environment in meetings of the Moore County Schools and Board of Education has been disturbing. There is an organized group both within our community and outsiders that are attacking our public schools, spreading false information about the failing of our public education system.
They attacked school safety processes, the curriculum, attacked our teachers, students and board members. What completely shocked me was the lack of support for the core-basic purpose of public schools, which is to provide an education for all children with no strings attached.
Why would anyone say aloud in a large public meeting that our public schools are “failing our children” when it is simply not true? Why would anyone not support Moore County Schools?
The actual agenda behind these false statements is a dollar sign and the attempt to privatize educational services. These attempts to cause doubt and disillusionment in our public schools and teachers is based on absolute misinformation.
Corporations will profit the most from the collapse of pub- lic schools, not taxpayers and certainly not the average family. Our county, state and country will suffer, as our public schools are the foundation of our society providing a free and sound education for all children supported by taxpaying citizens.
It is also extremely essential we protect the separation of church and state to protect our religious freedoms from government influence. When we support all children by providing a sound and basic public education, we pre
pare them for a better future to compete in a global marketplace and achieve their “American Dream.”
I encourage all families, individuals, our public school teachers and employees, our government leaders and community to contradict the false propaganda and stand up for public schools.
Martha Viall
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
