A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Moore County will be sending a message that voters decide the outcome of elections, not politicians with agendas or unruly mobs.
Jan. 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans — against our country, our democracy and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by and for the people.
A faction of elected officials turned their backs on America by inciting armed right-wing militants to attack our Capitol and then tried to block an investigation to cover up their role in this deadly violence.
So this Jan. 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.
The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent voting rights legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.
Our event in Moore County is one of more than 150 events that will take place across the country, including in the U.S. Capitol.
Join us at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Downtown Park in Southern Pines so we can prevent another attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us.
Jackie Sharp Brown, Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Ashli Babbit 35, shot by Capital Police while attempting to climb through a unguarded door, she was unarmed. Kevin Greeson 55, died of natural causes, cardiovascular disease, too much excitement. Benjamin Phillips 55, died of natural causes, cardiovascular disease, too much excitement. Roseanne Boyland, 34, died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication. Capital Policeman, cause of death pending. All but the Capital Policeman, those that died, were all Trump supporters, you never mentioned that.
