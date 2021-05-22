It appears to me from the letters in The Pilot that the Board of Education meetings are now being dominated by what I would refer to as a bully.
Ms. Roberts, in her letter to The Pilot, has referred to the board meetings as “The Bob Levy Show.’” It is apparent that Mr. Levy is intimidating some board members who, by their silence, are empowering his rants.
Mr. Levy knows well the tactic of tyrants who overwhelm their opponents with unrelenting verbiage and “buzz” (Ms. Roberts’ term) words, alarming especially timid individuals to retreat into their emotionally protective shells.
While I know it is not easy for gentlefolk to break through their reticence, especially in a public forum, perhaps there are like-minded board members with whom you can team up to develop a strategy to deal with this type of bully. There is strength in numbers.
This is a critical moment in the life of the Board of Education as well as each board member, but more importantly, in the life and quality of education Moore County will provide for our children in the coming decades.
I have the greatest confidence that the members of this Board of Education will not allow this moment to be hijacked by a would-be tyrant with a personal political agenda. This board will stand up and be counted to do what is right, fair, and just for our teachers, our children and our country
Tom Williams
Southern Pines
