I’ve tried in my later life here in this wonderful community to thank different people for different reasons. When I do thank a person the response is usually a smile and a reciprocal “thank you.”
Retail employees who welcome me to their stores, also receive a “thank you” from me. I often compliment a parent who is displaying great parental skills. As a retired teacher, I’m always thrilled to witness a patient mother or father engaging positively with their child.
As Thanksgiving approaches and I reflect on other aspects of my life, I’m grateful for the exceptional medical community established here for its many services.
I’m also thankful, as a former employee of Sandhills Community College, to read about the new offerings that allow young people to pursue their goals in life, often without the heartache of debt.
At the recent Elphie Sale at Sacred Heart Church, over 250 parishioners donated, picked up donations or volunteered at the sale. We were able to raise over $54,000. We distribute the money to church-related charities such as wells in Uganda and scholarships for students at the San Juan Diego Church to Sandhills Community College.
Over 10 community charities also benefit from this sale. The sale is a week-long effort but the commitment of the workers, and the friendships fostered, make it a truly worthwhile effort. Thanks to all of people who made this annual sale a winner.
Finally, I’m grateful for my wonderful family, my health and for the many friends with whom I share recreational times, to the wonderful people who volunteer with me, and a special “shout out” to the small group of St. John Paul School students who share their time with me, playing ukuleles.
Nancy Heilman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
