Bill Shaw’s column in the May 23 edition of The Pilot had so much hate toward Republicans, it’s hard to know where to start.
Apparently Shaw did not attend history class when it discussed how a president is elected — the Electoral College is the way a president is elected, not by popular vote. I thought Mr. Shaw might know that the Founding Fathers created the Electoral College so that more populous states could not dominate smaller, less populated states. Someone needs to remind Shaw that Republicans have occupied the White House 24 of the last 40 years.
Shaw claims there have been over 60 bogus lawsuits, yet he doesn’t identify them. He claims election fraud on the part of Republicans, then how is it that some states are calling for an audit?
Someone again forgot to tell him states establish election laws, not the federal government. He must be very pleased with the Biden Administration and its attempt to nationalize election laws.
Lastly, Shaw’s meager attempt to use humor in his example of using sports to determine election results is not funny, it’s obnoxious.
Robert Lloyd, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
It is certainly not surprising that Kent Misegardes loves your comment, but as he says, "he hasn't had an original thought," Oh, wait he was not referring to himself. Sorry 'bout that! Anyway, here's a query for Bobbie: How do you figure that just because Bill Shaw stated the fact that the Dems have won the p;opular implies that he knows not jack about the electoral college? Also. it was interesting that you chose "40 years" in your us vs. them Presidencies. I guess you meant to exclude Biden and Carter. Just goes to prove what I asked in a Facebook post a while back. I asked my Demfriends if they thought it was true that the GOP had no sense of humor. Your letter is proof positive of that lack! (Please keep in mind I was probably voting for Eisenhower before you were born)
Mr. Shaw is just one of the Pilot’s usual old Democrat hacks that hasn’t had an original thought since Mein Kampf and the Communist Manifesto. Take his criticism as a badge of honor. Generally, whatever the left accuses of Conservatives is what they actually do themselves. Taken straight out of the writings of Goebbels and Rules for Radicals.
