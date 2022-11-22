You may have noticed the “pop up” strip homes and mini-neighborhoods built during recent years in Moore County. These are the homes, townhomes and duplexes you see on small parcels of land and on the grassy stretches along the shoulder of the road, many of which are literally built up to the edge on parcels too small for a single home much less the amount of houses actually constructed.
This is indicative of poor or non-planning by those whose job is city planning. Allowing this type of construction to continue is detrimental to the area as the need for roads, products and demand for power and internet far outweigh the capability available.
Population growth and urban sprawl are to be expected. However, before any further building in Moore County, it is imperative to improve road networks, expand internet service and increase the power grid.
The shortage of products, increased traffic, interrupted internet and occasional power fluxes being experienced are largely due to the unchecked housing construction driving urban sprawl and population growth in Moore County, particularly in Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, Aberdeen and the towns and cities nearby.
At this point, the NCDOT, Duke Power, internet service providers and grocery stores will be decades playing catch-up.
Take a step back, see the big picture, then slowly move forward with a plan that benefits the people of Moore County and to not be fixated on the monetary benefit of increased revenue from a growing populace; stop-think-act.
Patrick Earhart
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.