Regarding Sally Larson’s Jan. 19 letter to the editor, she was spot-on with several points, particularly:
The lack of social services;
Adoption business for those against birth control/abortion rights;
A lack of day care for the children of those women forced to bear children; and
Churches providing missionary work outside of the U.S. should begin to look at these very same issues in our country.
We are pro choice, as we believe that health care should provide all women access to all types of health care, not just what legislators believe is right or just.
It appears that our leaders support the 100 crisis pregnancy centers, having given them our tax dollars, but not funding Medicaid or the 15 abortion clinics left in North Carolina.
Virginia Minichiello, Carthage and Terri Watt, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
