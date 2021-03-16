Regarding your article on last month’s Board of Education meeting, the procedural disagreements are not surprising, but after the last several months of bitter national political disputes, we are discouraged and long for the days of mutual respect, when, in the president’s office, amicable compromises between Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill were often reached over a half-glass of bourbon.
In these trying times, hopefully our board members will set us all a good example, follow our Judeo Christian traditions and tactfully do everything possible to smoothly advance the meetings’ business.
And maybe bring some bourbon.
Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Good idea Frank. Let's make it a couple of cases - they will need it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.