Republican State Reps. Jamie Boles, representing Moore County, and Republican Allen McNeill, representing Moore and Randolph counties, are sponsoring House Bill 496, which would strip towns and counties from protecting their trees and tree canopies.
This bill would allow developers to destroy forests and beautiful oaks, magnolias, hickories, maples, tulip poplars and a host of other trees needed for oxygen, shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, and water absorption needed to prevent stormwater runoff at a time when climate change threatens the entire natural world we depend on for survival. Bill 496 would prevent local ordinances protecting tree coverage.
Republicans claim to be against big government, but this overreach of the General Assembly would stop local governments from protecting their own towns’ and counties’ beauty and health with tree ordinances. Please contact Boles and McNeill to ask them to stop this assault on our right to protect the trees so essential for our well-being.
Joy Hewett
Pittsboro
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
