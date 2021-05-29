State Rep. Jamie Boles should represent his constituents, not the building industry. When he reintroduces a bill to prohibit local governments from regulating the clear-cutting of trees, he ignores the desires of a majority of his constituents to satisfy big developers and builders.
A similar proposal was made a couple of years ago and withdrawn after significant opposition from residents and local government representatives.
Despite knowing there was widespread opposition, Rep. Boles has now reintroduced the proposed legislation. Why? The only answer appears to be to satisfy the building and development lobby so that building is easier and cheaper.
The famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted was hired to design a landscape for the village of Pinehurst many decades ago and planted thousands of trees when doing so. It seems like the village and other local towns should be able to reasonably protect that effort and the character and heritage of Moore County towns with tree-lined drives and shady neighborhoods.
That’s what your constituents want, Rep. Boles.
Mick McCue
Foxfire
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
