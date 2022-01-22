It was with dismay, if not surprise, that I heard recently that Sean Hannity of Fox News had offered advice to President Trump in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Dismay, because it is further evidence of the confusion that surrounds our news sources and what good journalism should be about.
Journalists and the media are supposed to be public checks on power, not advisors to power. By not remaining independent and objective, they become merely vehicles for propaganda, and are not worthy of public trust.
Also, the truth is not easy to discern from some media sources, and therefore does not always defeat falsehood in an argument, as it should.
That may be because some of our news sources, notably social media and some television networks, do not make clear distinctions between fact, hearsay, opinion and innuendo.
Politics today urgently demand the question: What is true? How do we distinguish truth from falsehood in what we read and see and hear?
Good newspapers are struggling. Moreover, in recent decades, some publishers and their shareholders, motivated by profits, have put entertainment and the provocation of controversy above hard news.
But if we want the truth, we must go to sources that make all necessary efforts to establish that what they say is true. We need to demand that the publications and other sources of our information are objective, transparent, accountable, independent, balanced and in every way held to the highest standards of professional journalistic integrity.
Research to verify the truth takes time, skill, and effort, and therefore money. Free news sources may not make that investment. Should we not expect to pay for reliable information from trustworthy publications?
The fourth estate is a pillar of our democracy. It needs our respect, support and critical scrutiny.
Dorothy Gibson, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Unfortunately, there's no money to be made in what you're asking for.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.