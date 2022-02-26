The article in Sunday's Pilot regarding the small area plans being developed in Pinehurst was very informative. It spoke about a hub for restaurants and offices, proposed green space and a walking path.
However, this article failed to mention the housing and residential component also being considered, primarily in Pinehurst South, where potentially 288 multifamily units, single-family attached homes as well as detached homes, have been proposed. This potential new development is in addition to the nearly 40-home subdivision that has already been approved in the area near the Post Office.
Residents have been very vocal about their traffic concerns. And more people equals more traffic. The consultants' traffic study indicated that at buildout, the small area plans would generate between 19,000 and 23,000 additional vehicle trips per day. Certainly a significant portion of that would end up on NC 5.
The consultants took the approach that more housing would be preferable to other types of development because this is what would sell. Well, is that what's best for Pinehurst?
At the most recent Village Council meeting where the small area plans were discussed, there were nine residents who voiced concerns about the negative impact that increased growth and development would have on the quality of life in our community.
There will be an opportunity for additional citizen input before these plans are adopted. My hope is that as a resident of Pinehurst, if you have concerns about the level of development being proposed, you will attend any meetings that are held and make your feelings known. I'm sure that our Village Council wants to do its best to move in a direction that will help retain the small town charm of the Village of Pinehurst.
Carol Coates, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
