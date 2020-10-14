When I hear your columnist Deborah Salomon rant and rave about Trump, it usually goes in one ear and out the other, but one of her statements struck a responsive chord.
She said that Trump “lampooned the dying wish of a true American heroine” (i.e., Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s alleged death bed wish to withhold Trump’s Supreme Court nomination until the election was over).
Let’s get the facts straight. Ginsburg’s purported wish (if there was one) was not a clarion call for justice and fairness; it was a desperate attempt by her to influence a Supreme Court nomination, because of her total dislike and even contempt for the president of the United States.
An outrageous allegation you say, Ms. Salomon? Well, let’s go back to July 12, 2016. As the presidential campaign was heating up with candidate Donald Trump in the corner on the right, Justice Ginsburg publicly stated, “I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president” and further stated that her late husband would have said it was “time for us to move to New Zealand.”
She doubled down on those statements the next day by calling Trump a “faker.” “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment.”
These statements from a sitting Supreme Court justice were so shocking that even The Washington Post criticized her. This was the first time in modern times when a Supreme Court justice has publicly criticized a presidential candidate.
Apparently Chief Justice Roberts figuratively took Justice Ginsburg to the woodshed, which presumably resulted in Ginsburg’s public apology two days later.
So please, Ms. Salomon, wipe away the obligatory tear that you pour for Trump ignoring a frail lady’s death bed wish. This was pure RBG politics.
Robert C. Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Of course, Skip, now we know how correct RBG was with respect to Trump don't we?
John Misiaszek
Would Ginsberg approve of the way Democrats are grilling Barrett ? I have never witnessed so many, to be so in such fear of one man, as Democrats are of Trump. Joe Biden has one thing going for him, and he is milking it for all it's worth, CORONA 19. He is playing to a crowd that has no idea how unrealistic his promises are. He is a racist, a liar, and a user of those who support him. Biden's only objective is for himself, that is to get elected, a pursuit he has been denied by his own party twice before. Kamala Harris will be the true representative of the Democratic party, and she has aligned herself with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive/liberal/socialist, and not a full supporter of the Democrats agendas.
He is a racist,a liar,and a user of those who support him. You're talking about Trump right? You are projecting on behalf of Trump. John Misiaszek
