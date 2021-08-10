In a recent letter to the editor, a citizen wrote about the mantra of liberals wanting Americans to get the vaccine and the hypocrisy surrounding their cry. At first I was like “whatever” but then was hit with an “Aha” moment.
Here was a subject in which many liberals and conservatives have bonded — the vaccine. A majority of my Republican friends have received it and frankly find it odd, ridiculous or do not understand those who haven’t. However, the point here is not to pick on those who don’t. If you don’t want to get it, that is your right. No argument here.
But this is a great example of two sides (liberal and conservative) actually agreeing. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to show the two-party system in union from time to time instead of their constant bickering? I am so sick and tired of those demonizing either side.
Neither group is always right nor always wrong, a concept constantly ignored. It would be nice to see articles, letters to the editors or TV commentators — who stir that pot for bigger ratings and salaries for themselves — showing where we come together. Perhaps this would lead to healing the overwhelming gap between us.
Kathy Taylor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
