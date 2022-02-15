The North Carolina constitution lays out how many representatives there will be, how they are elected and how the districts shall be drawn.
The power to redistrict is clearly spelled out. It belongs solely to the legislature, who are elected by the people, not liberal lawyers and judges. If you don’t like how it’s done, then wait for the next census and vote for someone else you think can do it better.
Nobody batted an eye when Democrats ruled this state and redistricting for over 100 years.
I think that these lawsuits claiming gerrymandering and racial discrimination are ridiculous, false and a waste of the time and money of the people of North Carolina. However, in these trying times, I doubt that we will return to sanity any time soon.
I have a solution to fix this mythical problem. Amend the state constitution so that there are 100 representatives and 100 senators. We have 100 counties, so one representative per county and one senator per county.
Size or population wouldn’t matter anymore. Everything would be equal.
Makes sense to me. However, I’m sure that my idea is not woke enough. Oh well. Wake me up when some sanity returns to our state. It’s going to be a long nap.
Joe Garrison, Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
“
Nobody batted an eye when Democrats ruled this state and redistricting for over 100 years.” It was actually 146 straight years following Reconstruction when the party of segregation, the KKK and abortions (Democrats) had a stranglehold on our state. They lost it and have been flailing and cheating since. Using activist judges to block the will of voters is their last ditch effort to remain relevant. Not even a fake pandemic and tyrannical power-grabbing will save them in the long run.
The "fake pandemic" Kent mocks, has caused nearly 1 million Americans their lives. Kent could care less. What a great Christians (not!)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.