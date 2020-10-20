If you watch daily news you can hear commentators and politicians hyperventilating about how we can possibly have a national election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stop, please just stop talking about what we can’t do and look for some simple solutions.
The Constitution does not dictate when national elections take place; that is the duty of Congress. In 1846, the Congress decided national elections should be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Why that date? Because the nation was mostly rural and, by November, the crops were all harvested and farmers had time to travel miles on horseback to vote.
With a two-sentence law needing one day for passage, Congress can solve the November election conundrum.
For the problem of long lines of voters waiting to vote in a single day, declare that the election will take place from Saturday, Oct. 31, through Monday, Nov. 2, which will be declared a national holiday for this election.
Hold voting across the nation in schools. They are conveniently located in most communities. There is usually ample parking. There are long hallways where voters can line up, socially distanced, out of the weather. Set up the voting machines in the gymnasiums and/or spaced-out down long hallways and/or in multiple classrooms. Recruit older students as helpers.
An added advantage: People will vote who otherwise could not get away from work or had some other excuse during a single day. Take away the excuses.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. No election results will be released anywhere in the United States until after 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Hawaii local time.
Marvin Covault
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
