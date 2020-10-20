If you watch daily news you can hear commentators and politicians hyperventilating about how we can possibly have a national election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Stop, please just stop talking about what we can’t do and look for some simple solutions.

The Constitution does not dictate when national elections take place; that is the duty of Congress. In 1846, the Congress decided national elections should be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Why that date? Because the nation was mostly rural and, by November, the crops were all harvested and farmers had time to travel miles on horseback to vote.

With a two-sentence law needing one day for passage, Congress can solve the November election conundrum.

For the problem of long lines of voters waiting to vote in a single day, declare that the election will take place from Saturday, Oct. 31, through Monday, Nov. 2, which will be declared a national holiday for this election.  

Hold voting across the nation in schools. They are conveniently located in most communities. There is usually ample parking. There are long hallways where voters can line up, socially distanced, out of the weather. Set up the voting machines in the gymnasiums and/or spaced-out down long hallways and/or in multiple classrooms. Recruit older students as helpers.  

An added advantage: People will vote who otherwise could not get away from work or had some other excuse during a single day. Take away the excuses.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. No election results will be released anywhere in the United States until after 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Hawaii local time. 

Marvin Covault

Vass

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days