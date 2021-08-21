The letter “Consequences” in your Opinion section was extremely interesting because I’ve looked for the “1619 Project” to read, internalize and seek authoritative dissents as well as supportive materials that led her to write as she did. Certainly there are learned historians who have read, agreed, disagreed with her premise and after evaluating her materials as well as other scholarly studies.
As a result she was awarded a Pulitzer Prize, plus other awards for her scholarly efforts.
I’m extremely interested in reading “Consequences,” the letter writer’s scholarly references that led him to sharply assert her work “a deeply flawed distortion of history.”
Lacking that, it is more than acceptable to disagree with what has been written, but to charge it as “deeply flawed” without proof is intellectually inexcusable. We have lived in an era of “say what you want, never show proof, but because it was said, therefore it must be true.” Tragically, opinion has become acceptable as truth only because it was said.
Proof over the past years has become a missing ingredient. We should learn from the father of our country, who wrote to Edmond Randolph in 1795, “There is but one straight course, and that is to seek truth and pursue it steadily.” That’s excellent advice worth following.
Gordon R. Galtere
Southern Pines
