May 14, Buffalo, N.Y.: An 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 assault rifle kills 10 people, all of them Black, and wounds three others at a supermarket.
May 24, Uvalde, Texas: An 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 assault rifle kills 19 children and two adults, as well as wounding 17, at Robb Elementary School.
May 25, Washington, D.C.: The Senate Judiciary Committee began hearings on Steven Dettelbach, President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, highlighting the partisan divide on gun control.
May 27-29, Houston, Texas: The National Rifle Association stages its annual convention, resolved to oppose any legislation restricting the purchase of guns.
June 4, Southern Pines: The Moore County NAACP and M.O.M.S. (Mothers of Murdered Sons) will hold a Gun Violence Awareness and Remembrance Day, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Southern Pines Pool Park, 735 S. Stephens St.
Please draw your own conclusions and act accordingly.
Bob Howell
Southern Pines
