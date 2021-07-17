I recently read a letter to the editor concerned about all the new parking that the new USGA headquarters will necessitate. There was a suggestion of putting the parking underground. I’m not sure how secure an underground parking structure in the sand would be, but how about instead installing solar panel canopies above the parking lots?
I thought of this as I entered my sweltering hot car that had been sitting in the sun all day while I was at work, and thought how nice it would be to have a solar panel shading my car from the sun and heat AND producing energy to run the building outside of which I was parked.
Imagine how much energy an entire parking lot could generate for the building on a daily basis. Wouldn’t it be something to at least investigate as a possibility? It would not only save energy, keep cars cooler, produce energy for the buildings, it would demonstrate that the USGA is looking forward, for solar is the wave of the future and one of the ways to stop the climate crisis.
Imagine the drone views over the solar-power parking lot during the broadcasts of the tournaments played at Pinehurst — an example for the whole golf world. Imagine all the parking lots in all the golf courses in the country, in the world, protected by and supplied by solar panels.
For that matter, why wouldn’t there be solar panels over every parking lot everywhere? But I’m getting carried away. Let’s start with the Pinehurst USGA parking lot and go from there. At least do a feasibility study and publish the conclusions.
Laurie O’Loughlin, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Solar farms are ugly, consume vast acreage of good farmland and don’t work very well at night or on cloudy days. The only reason they exist is because our general assembly lacks the backbone to repeal the terrible mandates forcing consumers to underwrite the wildly high cost of unreliable solar and wind in their utility bills.
