My wife and I just got our first of two virus shots. Piece of cake. For those of you who will be eligible at a later date, this whole process was very easy.
One, we signed up last Friday for the shot. On Saturday we got a call which determined that we were eligible (over 75 years of age), and told us that our first shot would be on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Moore County Health Department.
We showed up a few minutes early on Tuesday, expecting huge crowds. We found lots of parking places, no crowds. We filled out a few personal data sheets, and by 1:20 pm we each saw a nurse who gave us our shots. We then sat in the hallway for about 20 minutes to ensure that we did not fall over dead, and then came home.
All of this was expertly managed and the staff did a wonderful job. I think that this was the second day of inoculations and I am amazed at how smoothly it went. In about three days we will be protected by about 60 percent, and after the second shot that protection will go up to 95 percent.
Masks, separation and hand washing will still be necessary.
There are a lot of people who decline to have the shot, and I include those in the police and health business, so the danger remains. But nice to be near the head of the line on this business.
William Covington
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
