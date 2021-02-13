I just read The Pilot article about the “infill” complex proposed for the lot at 470 NW Broad, at the corner of Broad and Maine. This is a 0.6 acre lot on which is proposed up to 11 apartments and office space.
Let’s see, my house lot is 0.53 acres, just a tiny bit smaller than the project lot. I would imagine that 11 apartments would require at least 11 parking spaces, and the office space might need four or five parking spaces. My, that’s a lot of building/parking for such a small lot.
Planning like this makes one wonder why anyone would want to move into Southern Pines, but we can always rename the town LA East, or perhaps Washington DC, South.
William Covington
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
