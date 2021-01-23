What is going on with the postal service?
We are still receiving Christmas cards post-marked well before Christmas. The one we got yesterday was dated Dec. 12. Over four weeks to get us a card from the village.
We came to the U.S. from England in 1987 and look forward to catching up with friends and family through their cards, but few arrived until last week when a bundle of 14 came in. Most were postmarked around Dec. 9.
If the post office can’t be bothered to deliver the mail in a timely manner, why should we be bothered to buy the stamps? It just pushes everyone toward the web and away from the special pleasure of exchanging cards.
Come on guys. Show us we shouldn’t be contemplating that.
Tony Rothwell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
