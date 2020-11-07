The current efficiency of our U.S. Postal Service today is unacceptable, even during an election period.
An important, time-sensitive certificate was sent to me, by USPS “Priority Mail 2-3 days,” on Oct. 20, from Linville. It was extremely important that I use it on Oct. 27. Both parties agreed that a 2-3 day mail cycle would be fine. I received a confirmation email with the tracking number from the sender on the 20th.
I waited until Saturday, Oct. 24, to use the USPS Tracking number to determine if I could expect the document on Monday, Oct. 26. The tracking path that was provided is Linville to Greensboro, to Fayetteville, to Raleigh, and back to Greensboro. This document still had not been delivered as of Oct. 29. It’s now 10 days and counting for a “Priority Mail” document.
While I was at the post office on Oct. 26 to speak to the postmaster, the person in front of me in line was trying to determine the location of a birthday card for a dear 85-year-old aunt, who lives in High Point, after it had been in the mail for 10 days. So I doubt that our problems were isolated cases.
Benjamin Franklin would be very disappointed with the current performance of this U.S. Postal Service that held our country together during the American Revolution.
Bruce Fensley
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Things are NOT anywhere near normal during the sChinese Covid pandemic. The USPS is inundated with more packages and urgent letters than ever before. It is more like the Holiday season all the time! I love my West End mail carrier and the others in the post office, but they are doing their best under difficult circumstances, most of which are beyond their control at the distribution centers.
Priority Mail packages are mostly on time and are swamped by all the Amazon business (yes, I am guilty too of ordering on line).
For really important packages I now use FedEx instead - much less drama.
And for that document that "positively has to be there", using Priority Mail is not the best option. Spend a few bucks more during the pandemic and opt for Express Mail, or better yet FedEx overnight. If you had done that, you wouldn't have written this letter to the Pilot.
I understand your frustration, but YOU chose the method of shipment without really thinking about it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.