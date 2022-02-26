Eric Trump said recently in a televised interview when asked about his opinion of COVID vaccines that he was mad because he is an anti-vaxxer and that COVID-19 vaccines represent the "stripping of freedoms" in the U.S.
He simply ignores that his father claims credit for getting the vaccine developed quickly and has received both COVID shots and the booster.
I doubt that Eric Trump made it through childhood without receiving multiple vaccinations.
Ken Owens, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.