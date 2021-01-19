With all the stress and negativity going on in our world, I just had to share this with someone. I had the pleasure of taking my 90-plus-year-old neighbor to the Fair Barn this morning.
One can only imagine how excited she was to finally be receiving the vaccine. I did not know how long she would be, so I took a quick trip up to the hardware store. Upon my return, 20 minutes later, she was outside waiting for me on a bench they provided.
Praise to FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic for an amazing job during a difficult time. My neighbor raved on and on during the trip home on how well organized and nice everyone was to everyone.
I would, personally, like to include the gentleman standing out in front of the Fair Barn as well as the volunteer directing traffic in and out of the area. Blessings to all our health care heroes.
Carole Base
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
