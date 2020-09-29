I would like to share three of the reasons I plan to vote for Lowell Simon for NC House.
Education. Lowell will be a fierce advocate for teachers and a strong education system. As a former teacher, Lowell has first-hand knowledge of the critical needs, and as a parent of two kids who went through Moore County public schools, I recognize the importance of schools.
Equality and Justice: Lowell recognizes the inherent worth of all people and will promote policies that bring out the best in all our citizens by helping to reduce barriers faced by disenfranchised communities.
My kids’ future: Lowell understands the existential threat we all face from climate change. He also understands it is better to plan ahead than to react in the middle of a crisis.
Jeff Marcus
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.