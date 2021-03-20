I’ve decided that trying to get any fellow Republicans who have been “Trumpified” to realize that they have actually been lied to is a lost cause.
It is not acceptable to me to have the Republican leaders and members in Congress who either waffle back and forth from “love Trump” to “Trump is bad” or would say “off the record” that they are not really Trump supporters and want to see the Republican Party return to the “pre-Trump” era and then, when held out to the public spotlight, parrot everything that Trump says.
My Republican Party proudly denounces white supremacy and QAnon; it wouldn’t tolerate lying or manipulation of the law — or McConnell’s bait and switch. It looks out for the poor and ill and does not pander to the rich, its leaders are compassionate and empathetic and do what is right for the whole of its citizens.
If we didn’t have outliers Cheney, Kinzinger, Sasse and Romney, we wouldn’t have anyone consistently speaking out publicly to espouse our fundamental tenets. The ones that are speaking out at all are either doing so at their re-election peril or have already decided they are not running again. We have witnessed that they could even be killed. Our Sen. Burr was censured.
Every elected Republican leader should be telling the truth about “the steal” and working to deprogram the cultish behavior that has been caused by Trump and his followers. Even our local Republican leaders are too smart to think that it will not eventually bring an end to the party.
Fear of Trump and his thugs and minions should not be the driving force behind the governing of our country. Where are you that you are not speaking out to save the party? Silence is complicity.
Barbara Newton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
How true. We found out which Republican politicians serve the people and which ones are there only to build personal empires, and they are afraid Trump can destroy them.
