Let me get this straight: the village of Whispering Pines’ sign ordinance says that no sign can be placed in a public right of way. Yet, the village has, for years, allowed, and continues to allow, commercial signs in the public right of way.
… And allowed, and continues to allow, real estate signs in the public right of way.
... And allowed, and continues to allow, estate sales signs in the public right of way.
... And allowed, and continues to allow, garage sales signs in the public right of way.
… And allowed, and continues to allow, church signs in the public right of way.
… And allowed, and continues to allow, Garden Club signs in the public right of way.
… And allowed, and continues to allow, mailbox flags (which are signs) in the public right of way.
… And allowed, and will probably continue to allow, political signs in the public right of way
... And allowed, and continues to allow, the village’s own signs in the public right of way.
There is, however, one sign that the village flatly refuses to allow in the public right of way. That sign? One that cautions drivers that there are small children in the area.
That sign gets a big fat “no” from the Village Council and must be moved back where drivers can’t see it.
Why? Maybe because the village has always been considered a retirement community — some people called it Heaven’s holding pen — and those old geezers and their council friends just don’t want children around.
Oops, I just remembered, I am one of those old geezers. Get out of here, kid, you are waking me up from my noontime nap.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.