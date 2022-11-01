The time of the year has come again with regard to roadside litter/trash, specifically the political signs peppered throughout our beautiful Moore County. Why?
These signs are obnoxious, ugly, and not needed. The money to produce these signs could be used in a better way.
It appears that the main targets for the signs are the traffic circles/roundabouts throughout the area and for what reason? Total attention for a driver is of utmost importance, further enhancing the reason for no signs allowed. I wish they would all go away and we could enjoy the beauty of our community.
Maybe we can elect an official who could make all of this go away. I feel sorry for the residents of Pinehurst who pay for the incredible flowers and bushes recently planted in their major traffic circle, surrounded by these ugly signs. Makes no sense to me.
Peter Doubleday
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
