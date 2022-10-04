On May 12, Jim Von Canon, a candidate for Moore County commissioner, along with Todd Maness, candidate for Moore Clerk of Court, took out a warrant for my arrest. The charge was larceny of campaign signs.
I talked to Sheriff Ronnie Fields. He advised me to go to the Magistrate’s Office, which I did immediately. I was met at the door by an officer. I was handcuffed outside and taken inside the detention center. The process took one and three-quarter hours.
The district attorney later dismissed the larceny charges.
I explained in a letter to the editor a few days later why I removed the signs. At the time, I assumed one of their supporters put signs in a convenience store window covering my candidate’s signs by mistake. After talking with the store owner, he assured me it was Maness who put the signs in the windows covering my signs.
When the store owner let him see the picture on his store video, it showed me moving the signs outside the store, not off the store property. After he obtained the picture, he told the store he could not show his video to anyone else without obtaining a court order.
The store owner gave me pictures of what appeared to be Maness putting his own signs and a sign for Von Canon in the store windows.
I also have pictures of many candidates’ signs across from the store, two of which were for Van Canon and Maness. The picture plainly shows their signs on my property, and no permission was given for them to be there. One would think if I was going to steal political signs, I would take from my property first.
Vote John Misiaszek for commissioner, running against Von Canon. I will be voting for him.
David Cummings
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.