Here we are in the 21st century and we are watching a tyrant leader of a sovereign nation invading another sovereign nation in Europe, a place filled with nations whose leaders are watching, sucking on their thumbs while thousands of people, men, women and children, are being killed.
Some of these European leaders are guiding nations that have themselves recently become free and independent. How sickening a sight this must be as you watch your neighbor country get swallowed up by a tyrant and not have the guts to go to your neighbor’s aid.
Where is their love of freedom?
We react, we don’t act. We watch Ukraine, a nation some 30 years into its independence, with an unlikely leader standing up to a tyrant, and our leader and the leaders of those European nations manage the destruction of this young country. The U.S. should not provide a military force to Ukraine but the Europeans certainly should, and President Biden should be pushing them to do so.
Karl Killingstad, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
