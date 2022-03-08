I have been intending to write to The Pilot for some time about the litter along the roadways in this area. So, I was glad to see that John Nagy addressed this problem in his recent column. I, along with my husband and other volunteers from Pinehurst No. 6, don orange vests and gloves, and every other month use our “trash pickers” to clear litter from U.S. 15-501.
We collect many bags of garbage. I don’t understand why people toss litter onto the road; a small bag could be kept in the car to collect trash and then be discarded properly.
This is such a beautiful area, and it is really a shame to see this blight on our landscape. I hope people will treat the area, and their fellow citizens, with more respect.
Carol Gemson, Pinehurst
