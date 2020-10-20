All I see in this county in regard to the coronavirus reported by the Health Department or The Pilot is the number of hospitalizations, number of deaths, etc. Then when I have to go out, I see half the people wearing masks
I believe this virus will never end if we don’t all wear masks, etc. County commissioners, mayors, school leaders: I beg you. Start doing your job, enforce guidelines instead of reporting hospitalizations, deaths, etc.
Anybody can do that. I don’t see anybody in Moore County leadership taking control of this mega problem. Do something, anything, please.
Dennis Kirby
Carthage
Secretary Cohen has very recently encouraged County elected officials of 35 of North Carolina's 100 counties,including Moore County, to implement regulations and consider imposing fines to begin to gain control of this virus. Our Commissioner's have the authority,now they must take the responsibility.
John Misiaszek
