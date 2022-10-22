Allow me to summarize The Pilot’s editorial endorsing Tom McInnis for N.C. Senate District 21:
The Pilot believes that Frank McNeill is a strong candidate who would serve with distinction. He is a Moore County native who has long been active in the community, and The Pilot agrees with his positions on key issues at the state level.
On the other hand, Tom McInnis just moved here due to redistricting, The Pilot is concerned that he may cave to the reactionary right wing of his party on abortion, and doesn’t like how he’s swung his weight around to meddle in high school athletics and clamp down on local control for municipalities. But he’s a powerful incumbent and in the two years he’s represented Moore County he has used his influence to bring home the bacon.
So The Pilot advises us to dismiss policy and principle in exchange for a cut of the spoils of power.
Such a shortsighted view often leads to tragic ends.
Tom McCabe
Southern Pines
