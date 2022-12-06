Short-term rentals continue to be discussed in letters to The Pilot. Some letters suggest that short-term rentals are no big deal: “If the renters are noisy or parking on the lawn, then call the police.” Unfortunately, this is only the tip of the iceberg.
Here is what a California appellate court recently found:
“Short-term rentals of homes located in a single-family residential zoning district undoubtedly affect the essential character of a neighborhood and the stability of a community.
“Short-term tenants have little interest in public agencies or in the welfare of the citizenry. They do not participate in local government, coach little league, or join the hospital guild. They do not lead a Scout troop, volunteer at the library, or keep an eye on an elderly neighbor. Literally, they are here today and gone tomorrow — without engaging in the sort of activities that weld and strengthen a community.
“The permanence and stability of people living in single-family residential zoning districts creates a sense of community, cultivates and fosters relationships, and provides an overall quality of a place where people are invested and engaged in their neighborhood and care about each other.
“This is a place where children can play together, neighbors can know each other and look out for one another, and people can enjoy the ‘quiet seclusion’ of their homes.”
Please do not underestimate the full damage that 500-plus short-term rentals are doing to the essential character of our residential neighborhoods and to the community of Pinehurst. The Village Council deserves our support not unfounded criticism.
Tom Reedy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.