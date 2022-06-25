In his recent opinion piece, “People Want to Travel Without Leaving Comforts of ‘Home,’” I believe John Nagy was short-sighted in promoting short term rentals (STRs).
Mr. Nagy appears to be more interested in the comfort and pleasure of tourists than those of us who live adjacent or near STRs, which makes me wonder if he has something to gain from the rapidly increasing number of STRs in Pinehurst and surrounding areas.
Many homes are being purchased by out-of-state buyers who have little or no interest in the neighborhood. After owning my home for more than 20 years, it has been a difficult adjustment living next to what I refer to as a motel.
There is a steady flow of weekly guests, and it has changed my feeling of safety and security in my own home. Others whom I have spoken with often tell me about their own negative experiences of living near STRs.
Mr. Nagy claims that tourism is “red hot,” but fails to mention that tourists are transient and do not have children in our schools; volunteer at the hospital, food bank or other organizations; shop daily for groceries or major items such as cars; they do not vote here and they probably don’t buy a subscription to The Pilot.
Although he barely mentions the detriment to the single-family neighborhoods, he touts that we are a tourist destination community and claims, “The stopper is out of the bottle.” Why should the quality of life of full-time residents be sacrificed for these businesses that should only be allowed to operate in commercially zoned areas?
Mr. Nagy ends with a simple, but infantile statement: “In the end, you’ve got two options: Call the cops or go next door with your party mug. I, for one, am not buying it.
Linda Guerra, Pinehurst
The County has a room tax that is assessed on rentals of less than 90 days. I believe sales taxes also apply to these rentals. You might want to confirm that the owner of the property is collecting and remitting the tax, as required to the County.
John Misiaszek
